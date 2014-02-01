Bubba Watson birdied three of the first eight holes, and conjured another from desert scrub at the 17th, to seize a two-shot lead in Saturday's third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The former Masters champion, co-leader with Australian journeyman Matt Jones after the delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, fired a three-under-par 68 on a day of blazing sunshine at the TPC Scottsdale.

American left-hander Watson, seeking his first PGA Tour title since his breakthrough major win at the 2012 Masters, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey at the 10th for a 15-under total of 198.

Burly Kevin Stadler reeled off five birdies in the last six holes for a 67 to sit two strokes off the pace, one ahead of fellow Americans Harris English (69) and Ryan Moore (64) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (68).

