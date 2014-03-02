Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
American Russell Henley emerged as the last man standing to win his second PGA Tour title in a four-way playoff for the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Sunday.
Henley, 24, birdied the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, from two feet to edge out Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, American Ryan Palmer and Scotland's Russell Knox on a dramatic afternoon at PGA National.
McIlroy surrendered a big lead with an error-strewn 74 in the final round, though he made a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole to qualify for the playoff.
Henley (72), Palmer (69) and Knox (71) also made mistakes over the closing stretch to finish level with McIlroy at eight-under-par 272.
Four weeks ago, McIlroy had a similar if less dramatic fade during the final round of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.
He started the final day two strokes off the lead but closed with a 74 to finish joint ninth.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).