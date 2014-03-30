Steven Bowditch of Australia hits out of the sand trap on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Australian Steven Bowditch survived a windswept final round to win the $6.2 million Texas Open by one stroke from Americans Will MacKenzie and Daniel Summerhays on Sunday.

Bowditch, who began the day with a three-shot lead, recovered from a poor start to card a four-over-par 76 in difficult conditions at the San Antonio TPC, the highest final round score by a winner in more than three years on the PGA Tour.

He tapped in from six inches for bogey to finish at eight-under 280, clinching his first victory on tour and becoming the third Australian to win this year.

Bowditch, 30, earns $1.116 million, as well as an invitation to the Masters in two weeks.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina,; Editing by Gene Cherry)