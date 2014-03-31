Steven Bowditch of Australia hits out of the sand trap on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

First-time winner Steven Bowditch continued a season of surprises on the PGA Tour, claiming the $6.2 million Texas Open by one stroke on Sunday.

The Australian, who came into the event ranked 339th in the world, survived a windswept final round with a four-over-par 76 at the TPC San Antonio.

It was the highest closing score by a winner of a tour event since 2004, but Bowditch had no complaints after securing his first victory in 110 starts, earning $1.116 million, along with a prized invitation to the Masters in two weeks.

"It's so hard out there. I've never really felt that way for a whole day," he told Golf Channel after tapping in from six inches for a bogey at the final hole to finish at eight-under 280 and edge Americans Will MacKenzie (70) and Daniel Summerhays (71).

Bowditch is the third Australian to win on the tour this year, joining Jason Day (WGC Match Play) and John Senden (Tampa Bay Championship).

The 30-year-old from Queensland, the same state as Day, Senden and Masters champion Adam Scott, was a top junior player whose professional career temporarily was stalled as he battled depression.

"Everyone's dealt with something," Bowditch said. "You just move on and keep learning and growing."

Bowditch started the final round with a three-stroke lead but surrendered his advantage in only four holes to fall back into a tie with Matt Kuchar.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Kuchar remained tied for the lead after nine holes, but faded with bogeys at the next two holes and eventually finished two strokes behind, equal fourth.

Bowditch, displaying a deft short game whenever he missed a green, birdied the par-five 14th to take a two-stroke lead that held up down the stretch when none of his rivals could sustain a challenge in the difficult conditions.

But Bowditch remained patient to become the latest in a line of long-shot winners on tour. Zach Johnson and Bubba Watson are the only major champions to triumph this calendar year.

Kevin Na received a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a fairway bunker at the fifth hole. He shot a 76 to finish five shots back.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina,; Editing by Gene Cherry)