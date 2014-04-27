Noh Seung-yul became the fourth South Korean player to win on the PGA Tour when he captured the $6.8 million (4.0 million pounds) Zurich Classic of New Orleans by two strokes on Sunday.

Noh displayed composure beyond his 22 years when he carded a one-under-par 71 in strong winds at the TPC Louisiana.

He always held at least a share of the lead during the final round and finished at 19-under 269, while Americans Andrew Svoboda (69) and Robert Streb (70) tied for second on 17-under.

Noh collected $1.224 million for his first tour victory and earned invitations to this year's PGA Championship and next year's Masters.

He joins fellow South Korean citizens K.J. Choi (eight victories), Yang Yong-eun (two) and Bae Sang-moon as PGA Tour winners.

American Kevin Na, who was born in South Korea but moved to the U.S. at a young age, also has one victory.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry)