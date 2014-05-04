Jim Furyk putts on the seventeenth green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. USA TODAY Sports

J.B. Holmes tees off on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE North Carolina American J.B. Holmes used a mixture of raw power and a deft short game to win the $6.9 million Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke on Sunday.

Nearly three years after undergoing brain surgery, Holmes completed the long journey back to the top when he carded a closing round one-under-par 71 at Quail Hollow.

The 32-year-old from Kentucky sank a three-foot bogey at the last to secure his third victory on the PGA Tour, and his first since 2008.

Holmes finished at 14-under 274, while compatriot Jim Furyk shot a 65 to vault into second place on 13-under.

