Adam Scott celebrated his first week as world number one in emphatic fashion by winning the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Texas on Sunday.

Last year's Masters champion notched his 24th professional victory, including 11 on the PGA Tour, by beating American Jason Dufner in a playoff at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Scott sank a seven-foot birdie putt at the third extra hole, the par-four 18th, to become the fourth Australian to win at Colonial, joining Bruce Crampton, Bruce Devlin and Ian Baker-Finch.

Earlier, Dufner and Scott both shot 66 to finish on nine-under-par 271, one shot ahead of American Nicholas Thompson and Swede David Lingmerth.

