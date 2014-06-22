Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
American Kevin Streelman set a PGA Tour record when he birdied the final seven holes for an astonishing one-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.
Streelman came from nowhere to clinch his second tour title with a six-under-par 64 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
According to the PGA Tour, it is the first time anyone has birdied the final seven holes to win.
Streelman coaxed in an eight-foot birdie putt at the final hole to finish at 15-under 265, one stroke ahead of Spaniard Sergio Garcia and South Korean K.J. Choi.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.