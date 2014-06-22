Jun 22, 2014; Cromwell, CT, USA; Kevin Streelman hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

American Kevin Streelman set a PGA Tour record when he birdied the final seven holes for an astonishing one-stroke victory at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.

Streelman came from nowhere to clinch his second tour title with a six-under-par 64 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

According to the PGA Tour, it is the first time anyone has birdied the final seven holes to win.

Streelman coaxed in an eight-foot birdie putt at the final hole to finish at 15-under 265, one stroke ahead of Spaniard Sergio Garcia and South Korean K.J. Choi.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)