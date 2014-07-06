Jun 26, 2014; Bethesda, MD, USA; Angel Cabrera walks across the green on the 15th hole during the first round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club - Blue Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Argentina's Angel Cabrera eagled the par-four 13th hole with an eight iron on his way to a two-stroke victory at The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

Cabrera hammered an eight-iron shot from 175 yards and his ball landed about 10 feet in front of the hole and trickled in to give him the cushion he needed on Greenbrier's Old White course in White Sulphur Springs.

He carded a 64 to finish at 16-under-par 264, while American George McNeill, boosted by a hole-in-one, stormed home with a 61 to claim second place on 14-under.

Cabrera collected $1.17 million (6,81,955 pounds)for his third official PGA Tour victory. His previous wins came in majors, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters.

Overnight leader Billy Hurley III faded with a 73 to tie for fourth on nine-under.

