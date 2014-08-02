Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia carded a three-under-par 67 to lead Rory McIlroy by three strokes after the third round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday.
Garcia, who tied the course record with a 61 on Friday, was solid rather than spectacular as he posted a 14-under 196 total with one round left at Firestone Country Club in Arkon, Ohio.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, who edged Garcia to win the British Open two weeks ago, shot a 66 to jump into second place on 11-under.
Marc Leishman was five strokes behind in third place, while fellow Australian and world number one Adam Scott was among a group six shots back.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.