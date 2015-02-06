LA JOLLA, California (American Nicholas Thompson has a one-shot lead after the completion of a fog-delayed first round in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Thompson finished off an eight-under 64 on the North course on Thursday, one shot clear of namesake and countryman Michael Thompson who sits seven under after a 65 also on the North.

Play resumed Friday after a two-and-a-half hour fog delay Thursday ensured round one would not be completed, but Thompson’s lead held firm as 42 players finished their rounds.

Phoenix Open winner Brooks Koepka and Cameron Tringale shared third at six-under on the North while Columbian Jhonattan Vegas had arguably the best round of the day as the only one of six players at five under who played the South course.

Swede Freddie Jacobson, Zimbabwe’s Brendon de Jonge, England’s Ian Poulter and Americans Chris Kirk and Chad Campbell were five-under on the North.

World number five Justin Rose, the top ranked player in the field, battled to a two-over 74 on the South course, the same score as five-time major winner and San Diego local Phil Mickelson while Australian Jason Day, the world number eight, was only one better at 73, also on the South.

Tiger Woods withdrew on Thursday after just 11 holes with back problems.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)