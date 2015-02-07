Feb 7, 2015; La Jolla, CA, USA; Michael Thompson watches his tee shot on the second hole in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

LA JOLLA, California A costly double bogey for Harris English on his fourth hole has created a tight leaderboard midway through the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Saturday.

The overnight leader began his round with a birdie to increase his buffer to three shots but opened the door to multiple chasers when he took a double just three holes later.

When English missed a bogey putt, the 25-year-old dropped to nine under where he remained through nine holes to share the lead with fellow American Spencer Levin (10 holes).

There were 17 players within four shots of the lead.

Chad Campbell, who aced the par-three third hole, joined recent Sony Open champion Jimmy Walker, former U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover and Americans Nick Watney and JB Holmes in a tie for third at eight under.

After driving the ball in the fairway bunker of the picturesque par four fourth hole that hugs the Pacific Ocean coastline, English sent his approach into the left rough short of the green.

His chip shot flew over the putting surface and his par save attempt from the fringe rolled six feet by the hole.

Levin made his charge with three birdies on four holes, gaining shots on the fourth, fifth and seventh greens.

The 30-year-old native Californian is yet to win on the PGA Tour despite being in contention on the West Coast swing a handful of times.

