Man United's Smalling and Jones to miss West Brom game
Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will miss Saturday's Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion after sustaining injuries on international duty with England.
PACIFIC PALISADES, California South African veteran Retief Goosen survived a trying time on the back nine in tough scoring conditions at the Northern Trust Open to stretch his lead to two shots after the third round on Saturday.
A stroke in front overnight, Goosen ground out a two-under-par 69 on a firm and fast-running Riviera Country Club where the players faced a testing challenge reminiscent of a major championship.
The 46-year-old South African, a twice former U.S. Open winner, rebounded from four bogeys in six holes after the turn with two late birdies to post an eight-under total of 205.
Canadian Graham DeLaet, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, was alone in second after carding a 70 while Spanish world number seven Sergio Garcia was among a group of four players knotted at five under after shooting a 68.
Level with Garcia were South Korean Bae Sang-moon (66), PGA Tour rookie Carlos Ortiz of Mexico (68) and long-hitting American J.B. Holmes (69) on a multinational leaderboard stacked with quality players.
Masters champion Bubba Watson, who won last year's Northern Trust Open, was just four strokes off the pace after returning a 70, level with rising young American talent Jordan Spieth (70) and former major winners Vijay Singh (69) and Jim Furyk (68).
(Editing by Larry Fine)
Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will miss Saturday's Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion after sustaining injuries on international duty with England.
LONDON Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.