Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
American journeyman Hudson Swafford, seeking his first PGA Tour title, continued to reap the benefits of hard work on his swing as he earned a one-shot lead after Friday's second round of the $5.8 million (5 million pound) CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.
On a rare wet and cold day in the California desert, Swafford birdied three of the four par-fives to card a seven-under 65 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event formerly called the Bob Hope Classic.
Swafford, who produced good form last week to tie for 13th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted a 14-under total of 130, with first-round leader Dominic Bozzelli and New Zealand's Danny Lee equal second on 13-under.
PGA Tour rookie Bozzelli, the only player in the field to go bogey-free after 36 holes, fired a 67 at La Quinta Country Club where South Korea-born Lee returned an eight-birdie 64.
Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, a perennial fan favourite at the tournament where he is the biggest name competing this week, ended the day four strokes off the pace after a 66 on the rain-softened Nicklaus layout.
Swafford, who has made the cut in all five of his starts on the 2016-17 PGA Tour but still languishes outside the top 200 on the world rankings, was delighted to maintain good form as he racked up seven birdies in a bogey-free display.
"I hit a lot of good quality iron shots, hit a lot of good putts ... some that went in, some that lipped out," he told Golf Channel. "Just gave myself a lot of chances."
"I've kind of got my golf swing more up and down the plane, instead of a little laid off," Swafford said of his recent work with swing coach Scott Hamilton. "Just really focussing on rhythm with everything I do."It's really coming together. I've seen a lot of good iron shots and my tee ball has been really good, I haven't really been in bad position off the tee ... and the putter feels really good in my hands."
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.
TOKYO Japan rejoiced on Wednesday as sumo wrestler Kisenosato became the first Japanese born and bred grand champion in nearly two decades, ending foreign-born wrestlers' domination of the ancient sport's top rank.