Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
Hadwin sank a one-foot tap-in for the victory after Cantlay bogeyed the par-four 18th, failing to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker.
The Canadian carded a closing 71 to finish at 14-under-par 270 at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, with Cantlay (68) second on 13-under.
Hadwin is the 14th Canadian to win on the PGA Tour. His victory earns him an invitation to next month's Masters, which means he will need to postpone his honeymoon planned for that week.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.