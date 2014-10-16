Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
American Stewart Cink, winless since his British Open triumph five years ago, remained patient through a slow start before surging into a share of the clubhouse lead during the opening round at the $6.2 million Las Vegas Open on Thursday.
Cink was only even par after seven holes in an event that invariably takes a very low score to win in the Nevada desert, but the 41-year-old bided his time and was rewarded with seven birdies in the final 11 holes for a seven-under-par 64 at the TPC Summerlin.
Scot Martin Laird joined Cink one stroke ahead of compatriot Martin Knox, with half the field back in the clubhouse, while Japanese ace Hideki Matsuyama was two strokes behind among a group that included Australian leukaemia survivor Jarrod Lyle.
"Even though you know it’s a low scoring event you have to remember that it’s a long week," six-time PGA Tour winner Cink told PGATour.com.
"I looked up at the leaderboard when I was on eight green and I hadn’t made a birdie yet and somebody was already six under. That’s a little bit disheartening but you just have to remind yourself that it’s not a downpour of birdies from the very beginning."
Cink was widely cast as the villain when he beat Tom Watson in a playoff at Turnberry in 2009, depriving the then-59-year-old Watson of a sixth Open title and what would have been perhaps the greatest golf feat ever.
Nobody would have guessed that Cink’s career would stagnate in the aftermath of his greatest success. Even if he made 21 of 25 cuts last year, he did not post a top-10 finish.
"Last year was a close call year,” he said. "It could have been really good. I didn’t have many good weekends. I especially had some rough patches that lasted four or five holes. I’d give myself a C and that’s probably being generous."
Laird, meanwhile, continued the good form he displayed to tie for third in the tour season opener in California last week.
He got a little frustrated at some of the birdie chances that did not fall on the back nine, but a 40-foot birdie at the final hole helped balance the ledger.
"I’d missed a bunch of opportunities on the back nine (so) it was awfully nice to see that go in,” said the three-time tour winner.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.