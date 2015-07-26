Jul 26, 2015; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Jason Day (AUS) poses with the trophy as he is the winner of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

OAKVILLE, Ontario Jason Day spoiled Canadian hopes of a first home-grown winner in 61 years at the Canadian Open with a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Australian birdied the last three holes at Glen Abbey to triumph by one over American Bubba Watson and by two over Canadian David Hearn, the 54-hole leader.

Day ended the tournament in style by rolling in a clutch 22-foot putt at the par-five 18th for a closing four-under 68 and a winning total of 17-under 271.

It was his second PGA Tour win of the season, the fourth of his career and followed up a strong tie for fourth at last week's British Open.

Watson and Hearn, playing in the final pairing, shot 69 and 72, respectively. Hearn held a one-stroke lead standing on the 16th tee but Day and Watson, who made birdie on five of his six closing holes, both charged past him with blazing finishes.

