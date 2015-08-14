Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up his eagle putt on the 16th green during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin Jordan Spieth, looking to carve out another slice of golf history at this week's PGA Championship, once again delivered a special performance to surge into contention during a dramatic second round on Friday.

The Masters and U.S. Open champion, bidding to claim his third major title of the year and join an elite club, took advantage of relatively calm morning conditions at a sun-baked Whistling Straits by firing a five-under-par 67.

That left the young American ominously placed at six-under 138 with American Scott Piercy (70), just one stroke off the lead set by Swede David Lingmerth with half the field back in the clubhouse.

Lingmerth carded a roller-coaster 70 that included eight birdies on a day of low scoring for the early starters.

World number one Rory McIlroy, back in action to defend his PGA Championship crown after five weeks out due to an ankle injury, carded a second successive 71 to trail by five strokes.

"If anything, I'm probably just not as sharp with the short game as I'd like to be," McIlroy said after a round that included an eagle, just two birdies and a double-bogey at the tricky 18th, his ninth hole of the day.

"There's plenty of chances out here. I've been able to hit the driver as hard as I want, and I get around 18 holes easy."

Spieth, who had a 71 in tough afternoon conditions on Thursday when the wind was at its strongest, was delighted to play his way into contention.

"I feel good," he said. "I made a couple putts today. With a couple chip-ins for the week and really smart course management and good speed control, we have been able to hold ourselves in there."

MISSED CUTS

South African George Coetzee put behind him missed cuts in his last three European Tour starts as he rocketed up the leaderboard with a sizzling 65 to finish at five under.

"I put some work in (on the range) last night and it paid off today," said Coetzee, who won two European Tour events earlier this year before losing form over the past three months.

Japan's Hiroshi Iwata also took advantage of the receptive conditions and flirted with the first 62 at a major before settling for a record-tying 63 in the second round.

Iwata, who racked up eight birdies, an eagle at the par-five 11th and a bogey, became the 25th player to shoot a 63 at a major as he vaulted within three shots of the lead.

As was the case in the first round, the early starters benefited from calmer conditions and gentle breezes at Whistling Straits.

Among those teeing off in the more difficult afternoon wave were first-round leader Dustin Johnson (66) and former world number Tiger Woods (75).

Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 U.S. Open, has missed the cut in his last two majors.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Andrew Both)