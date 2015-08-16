Aug 15, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Branden Grace reacts after his bunker shot runs into the hole for a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madird-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin Australian Jason Day used a red-hot run around the turn to seize a two-shot lead after a pulsating third round of low scoring at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

In pursuit of his first major victory after several close calls over the past five years, Day carded 66 in receptive conditions at Whistling Straits to post a 15-under total of 201.

The world number five picked up six shots in six holes from the ninth, and then rebounded from a double-bogey at the 15th by draining a curling 24-footer at the 17th before parring the last.

That left Day two ahead of Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, who reignited his hopes of a rare third major victory this year by firing a bogey-free 65 on a hot and steamy afternoon.

English world number six Justin Rose (68) was a further stroke back at 12 under, level with South African Branden Grace, who spectacularly holed out from a greenside bunker to birdie the last and card a best-of-the-day 64.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA Championship played at Whistling Straits, drained three birdie putts of at least 30 feet as he shot a 65 to finish at 11-under.

Unheralded Australian Matt Jones, two ahead after the storm-delayed second round finished earlier in the day, briefly moved three strokes clear before he unravelled over the closing stretch on the way to a 73 and a tie for sixth.

