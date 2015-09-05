Sep 5, 2015; Norton, MA, USA; Charley Hoffman on the 9th green during the second round at the Deutsche Bank TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former Deutsche Bank Championship winner Charley Hoffman vaulted to the lead at the second FedExCup playoff event with an eight-under-par 63 in the second round on Saturday.

The 2010 champion posted a 12-under 130 total at TPC Boston, good for a three-stroke lead over Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe with half the field back in the clubhouse.

“This is one of those courses that when you get up on the tees it sets up well visually for me,” American Hoffman said. “I also tend to make a few more putts on these greens.

“I’m in a nice position after two days, but obviously we have a lot of golf left.”

Hoffman, a three-time PGA Tour winner who was on the leaderboard for a long time at the Masters this year before finishing equal ninth, started well with eight birdies on his opening 14 holes, including a near hole-in-one on the par-three 11th, his second hole.

His only blemish was a bogey at the par-three 17th, when he missed the green right with his tee shot. Hoffman, however, rebounded with a closing birdie.

De Jonge, the first-round leader, checked in with a 68 to sit at nine-under after 36 holes.

British Open winner Zach Johnson (65) was among a group on eight-under, while Australian Jason Day, American Jordan Spieth and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy were among those with late tee times.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)