Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LAKE FOREST, Illinois Jason Day stayed on track for his fourth victory in six starts when he birdied the final hole to earn a six-stroke lead after the third round at the BMW Championship on Saturday.
The Australian was not at his very best, but a two-under-par 69 at Conway Farms was enough to increase his lead after he started the day five shots clear.
He posted a 20-under 193 total with one round left in the third of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.
Americans Scott Piercy (67) and Daniel Berger (70) shared second place at 14-under.
World number three Day, in posting the largest 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour this year, set himself up to claim the world number one ranking.
If he wins on Sunday, Day will overtake current top dog Rory McIlroy, who shot 67 to be fourth at 13-under.
(Editing by Andrew Both)
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
BARCELONA With the feats of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar to look up to, Barcelona's B team got in on the goalscoring act and matched a Spanish third tier record on Saturday by hammering Eldense 12-0.