ATLANTA Jordan Spieth capped a brilliant season in sensational style as he scored a four-stroke victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday that also won him the FedExCup playoffs title for an $11.48 million (£7.56 million) pay day.

Spieth shot a closing one-under-par 69 at East Lake Golf Club for a nine-under total of 271 and his fifth win of the season, including the Masters and U.S. Open.

The prize money haul included the $10 million jackpot bonus for winning the season's FedExCup points competition, virtually clinched him Player of the Year honours and returned the 22-year-old American to the number one world ranking.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson rolled in a 57-foot birdie putt at the last for a 72 to tie for second on five-under 275 with Englishman Justin Rose (66) and Danny Lee of New Zealand (65).

"This is incredible. This is an event that we approach like a major championship because we know this is possible at the end of it," said Spieth after hoisting the silver FedExCup trophy.

Spieth experienced a slight lull to his sensational season in the last month as Australian Jason Day went red-hot to win four of six events, including the PGA Championship and two of the FedExCup playoff tournaments.

However, the ultra-competitive Spieth geared up for a run at the Tour Championship/FedExCup double and hit his target.

"I got frustrated. I missed two cuts in a row, had never done that, lost the number one ranking. I was watching Jason Day just dominate golf," said Spieth.

"I got to work, put my head down a little more than I did right after the PGA, knowing that we could still peak this week and that's what we did."

