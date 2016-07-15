No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Double major winner Angel Cabrera of Argentina and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas both fired six-under-par 65s to share the first-round lead at the Barbasol Championship in Alabama on Thursday.
With most of golf's elite engaged in the British Open, big hitters Cabrera, 46, and Vegas, 31, both took advantage of their length at the RTJ Trail Grand National layout at Opelika with bogey-free rounds spiced by eagles on the par-five 13th hole.
The co-leaders were one shot ahead of a pack of seven pursuers at five-under 66 that included Scotsman Martin Laird and Americans Ben Crane, Michael Kim and Shawn Stefani.
Vegas said being able to slam it off the tee was a big help on the Alabama layout close by Auburn University.
"There is a huge advantage if you can carry 310 yards or so because you can carry the bunkers that come into play, especially at the par-fives," the Venezuelan said.
With the points chase heating up for the season-ending FedExCup playoffs, Vegas said this was an important week.
"It's a great opportunity, especially with the playoffs getting closer and closer," said the 240th-ranked Vegas, who stands 91st in the FedExCup points standings.
"Every week here counts a lot, and opposite a major with guys playing on the other side (of the ocean), it's a super important week."
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.