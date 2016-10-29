Sep 10, 2016; Carmel, IN, USA; Chris Kirk putts on the 15th hole during the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick GC. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Americans Chris Kirk and Luke List shot matching 65s to vault into a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Saturday.

Kirk and List, at 14-under 202, head a crowded leaderboard, with nine players bunched within two shots heading into the final round of the low-key PGA Tour event.

Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is part of a trio one shot behind, while halfway pacesetter Grayson Murray, who double-bogeyed the 15th hole, is among a group of four players trailing by two.

Four-times PGA Tour winner Kirk said that good putting had been key to his scoring at the Country Club of Jackson.

"The greens are tricky to read and they're quick, but I feel like my speed has been pretty good so far this week," said the 2011 champion, before adding that he did not consider his record of victories gave him much of an edge.

"Once you get out there on Sunday it's anybody's game. Hopefully I'll be a little bit more comfortable out there but I'll be just as nervous as everybody I'm sure."

Co-leader List, one of the longest hitters on tour, picked his spots to attack, and was rewarded with seven birdies.

"I was fortunate today to avoid the rough for the most part," he said.

"Certain holes I could take advantage of my length and certain holes had to throttle back but swinging really nicely today.

"For me it's just being really patient. The more chill I can be tomorrow the better off I'll play. Of course I'll be nervous."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Rex Gowar)