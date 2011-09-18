Justin Rose of Britain studies the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Tour FedExCup BMW Championship golf tournament in Lemont, Illinois September 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

LEMONT, Illinois Briton Justin Rose held his nerve down the stretch carding a level-par 71 to claim a two-shot win at the BMW Championship on Sunday, setting the 30-man field for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.

After starting the week outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, Rose will be among those playing for the $10 million (£6.3 million) bonus in Atlanta after claiming a nervy wire-to-wire victory at a rainy Cog Hill Golf and Country Club with a winning total of 13-under 271.

Australian John Senden returned an error-free two-under 69 to finish second but it was not enough to overhaul Rose or clinch a place on the International squad for the Presidents Cup in November.

That honour went to compatriot Geoff Ogilvy who returned a 69 to finish one shot back alone in third to book his place at the Tour Championship and a Presidents Cup berth.

Arriving at Cog Hill saying it was do-or-die, Rose turned a red-hot putter and some daring shot-making into his third career PGA Tour win and his first of the season.

Rose banked $1.4 million for the victory and suddenly finds himself as one of the favourites to collect the $10 million bonus after moving into the top five of the standings.

Only the top five head to Atlanta knowing a win at East Lake will give them the season-ending jackpot.

Rose began the rainy final day with a four-shot cushion but saw his lead clipped to three with a bogey at the second.

With no one behind him mounting a charge, Rose held steady and then increased his advantage to five with back-to-back birdies at six and seven.

But after opening with eight straight pars, Senden finally applied some pressure when his birdie at nine combined with a Rose bogey on the same hole, slicing the Briton's lead to three entering the turn.

Senden added another birdie at 10 and then watched as Rose wobbled down the stretch taking a bogey at 16 reducing his lead to a single shot to set up a nail-biting finish.

But Rose quickly ended the suspense when he chipped in from just off the fringe of the 17th green for a birdie to grab a two-shot advantage heading onto the final hole.

The squads for the Presidents Cup also took shape with 10-of-12 spots on both the U.S. and International teams set after the BMW.

U.S. captain Fred Couples and his opposite number Greg Norman will complete the teams when they announce their two captain's picks on September 27.

