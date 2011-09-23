Adam Scott of Australia reacts after completing his round on the 18th hole during round two of the Tour Championship PGA golf tournament in Atlanta, Georgia September 23, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis

ATLANTA Australian Adam Scott birdied the last two holes for a second consecutive day to break one stroke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard at the season-ending Tour Championship on Friday.

The 31-year-old calmly rolled in putts from seven and 10 feet respectively at the 17th and the last to cap a sparkling five-under-par 65 in the second round at East Lake Golf Club.

"Great finish for the day," a smiling Scott told reporters after taking control of the PGA Tour's fourth and final playoff event on a hot and steamy afternoon when six players at one point held a share of the lead.

"I made a couple of nice putts on those (last two) holes. I've actually birdied them both days so far, so I'd like that trend to continue."

Champion here in 2006, Scott recorded eight birdies and three bogeys to post an eight-under total of 132 and stay on track for his ninth PGA Tour victory and FedExCup honours.

"I'm very pleased with the way I brought it back and got myself in the tournament," said the Australian, who had sputtered with three bogeys in the first six holes. "I put it all together for the last 12 holes."

South Korean K.J. Choi was alone in second after carding a matching 65 while Australian Jason Day (67) and British world number one Luke Donald (68) were a further stroke back at six under.

STRIKING DISTANCE

"I was very happy with the score," said Donald, who is bidding for his second PGA Tour victory of the year. "I didn't hit the ball quite as solidly today, and I didn't quite have as much control as I did yesterday.

"But I know I'm within striking distance. It should be a good, fun, exciting weekend ahead."

Overnight leader and PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley struggled with his putting on the way to a 71, finishing level at five under with fellow Americans Bubba Watson (64), Bill Haas (67) and Hunter Mahan (68).

Among the other big names, four-times major winner Phil Mickelson carded a 70 to lie six shots off the lead, three strokes better than former world number one Vijay Singh (67).

For Scott to land the season-long FedExCup and its $10 million bonus, he has to win the Tour Championship and hope that players ranked higher in the points standings finish poorly.

The Australian was 19th at the start of the week while any of the top five -- Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Donald and Matt Kuchar -- would automatically secure the trophy with victory on Sunday.

"I've got to win, and I imagine Webb must have to finish pretty lowly to give me a chance," said Scott. "That's all I know. I don't know anything past that.

"I just figured if I win this week, I'll be happy no matter what. I'll finish what I think has been a really good season, moving in the right direction with everything."

Simpson, who has won twice in his last four PGA Tour starts, carded a level-par 70 to end the second round in a tie for 19th in the elite field of 30 at East Lake.

