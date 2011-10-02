South Korea's Kevin Na tees off on the third hole during the third round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Kevin Na kept his cool with a red-hot putter to hold off fellow American Nick Watney and claim his first PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Las Vegas Open Sunday.

South Korea-born Na rolled in a 43-footer to birdie the par-three 17th before parring the last for a six-under-par 65 and a 23-under total of 261 at the TPC Summerlin.

Tied for the lead overnight with Watney, Na was briefly caught at the top by his playing partner with four holes to play before tightening his grip on the title with birdies at 15, 16, and 17.

World number 11 Watney, bidding to become the PGA Tour's first three-times champion this year, had to settle for second place after closing with a four-birdie 67.

