Ben Crane clinched his fourth PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Webb Simpson in a playoff for the McGladrey Classic at St Simons Island in Georgia Sunday.

Crane narrowly missed a 22-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole but moments later he sealed victory when Simpson lipped out with his par putt from inside four feet.

However, Simpson's runner-up finish was good enough for him to overtake British world number one Luke Donald at the top of the 2011 PGA Tour money list with just one event remaining.

The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par 265, Simpson closing with a four-under 66 and Crane firing a sizzling eight-birdie 63.

Overnight leader Michael Thompson, who had led by three shots with nine holes to play, bogeyed the last for a 69 and had to settle for third place at 14 under.

