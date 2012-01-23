Mark Wilson clinched his fifth PGA Tour title by two shots at the Humana Challenge in La Quinta, California, on Sunday, finishing in style with a 10-foot birdie putt at the last.

The 37-year-old American, three strokes clear when the weather-delayed third round was completed earlier in the day, signed off with a three-under-par 69 on the Palmer Private course at PGA West.

Wilson had been caught at the top by compatriots John Mallinger and Robert Garrigus late in the final round but broke clear with birdies at the 16th and the par-five last to seal victory with a 24-under total of 264.

Garrigus closed with a 68 to share second place in the pro-am celebrity event at 22 under with fellow Americans Johnson Wagner (65) and Mallinger (66).

