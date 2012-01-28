Kyle Stanley hits his tee shot on the seventh hole on the the south course at Torrey Pines during third round play at the Farmers Open PGA golf tournament in San Diego, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Largely sticking to his mantra of playing "boring golf" from tee to green, American Kyle Stanley charged into a commanding five-shot lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after the third round Saturday.

In pursuit of his first victory on the PGA Tour, the big-hitting 24-year-old fired a four-under-par 68 in dazzling sunshine on the challenging South Course at Torrey Pines.

Stanley, a rookie on the U.S. circuit last year, used his power game and accurate approach play to record five birdies and a lone bogey as he posted an 18-under total of 198.

His 54-hole aggregate equalled the tournament record set by six-times champion Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines in 2008.

"It was a good day," the bearded Stanley said greenside. "I stayed patient and I'm in a good place right now."

Korean-American John Huh, competing in only his second PGA Tour event after earning his card at qualifying school in December, returned a 68 to share second place with American John Rollins (68).

South Korean Bae Sang-moon (72) was a further stroke back at 12-under, level with American Bill Haas, last year's FedExCup champion, who carded a 70.

However, no one was able to catch the pacesetting Stanley who began another glorious sun-splashed day at Torrey Pines a stroke in front and then birdied the second and sixth to reach the turn three ahead of the chasing pack.

He rolled in a 10-footer at the par-four 10th to stretch his lead to four before bogeying the par-four 12th after overshooting the green with his approach from the middle of the fairway.

Non-plussed, the ice-cool Stanley regained his four-shot cushion with a comfortable birdie at the par-five 13th, where he two-putted from just off the green.

He then rammed home a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th and narrowly missed a five-footer at the par-five last that would stretched his lead to six strokes.

Defending champion Bubba Watson carded a 68 to finish at eight under, level with fellow American Dustin Johnson (70) and one better than Britain's Justin Rose (70).

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Patrick Johnston)