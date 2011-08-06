Japan's Ryo Ishikawa tees off on the third hole during the third round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

AKRON, OHIO For the past four years, Japanese teenager Ryo Ishikawa has been regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the game but had not translated his rich promise to the highly competitive U.S. PGA Tour.

That all changed in a flash, though, at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where the 19-year-old from Saitama trails pacesetting Australian Adam Scott by one shot going into Sunday's final round.

Ishikawa, already one of his country's biggest sporting celebrities, has triumphed nine times on the Japanese Tour and Scott has not been surprised to see the talented Asian surge into contention in the elite event at Firestone Country Club.

"I first saw him in Japan when he was 15, and he had already won an event over there," Scott told reporters after shooting a four-under-par 66 in Saturday's third round for a 12-under total of 198.

"This kid is really amazing. He's only 19 and he's got everything in front of him. It's pretty impressive. He's making the right steps and he's doing everything right."

"If I'm not mistaken, it's the first time he's really challenging at a world event. It's big for him.

Scott, who played on the International team with Ishikawa at the 2009 Presidents Cup, has long been impressed by the teenager's golfing maturity and model behaviour.

"He's got a very mature game but as he grows and gets stronger and smarter about how to play the game, he could be a world beater," the 31-year-old Australian said.

"What goes on outside here on the chair, I can't imagine," added Scott, referring to Ishikawa's interviews with scores of Japanese media after every round he plays.

"He handles himself so well and he's been doing that (media) stuff for four years already."

PGA TOUR SPLASH

Asked whether he was surprised Ishikawa had not previously made an impact on the PGA Tour, Scott replied: "No, I'm not, and I don't mean that in a degrading way to his game at all.

"It is the biggest stage in golf. The depth of the field is a lot deeper. I just think it's a great achievement that he can do it at 19 and be in this position.

"It's not surprising, but it would be surprising if he's not there more regularly from now on, though."

By his own admission, Ishikawa has taken nearly three full seasons on the PGA Tour to become accustomed to the psychological challenges on the U.S. circuit.

"It has been a little bit hard for me to control the mental side of the game and I have had difficult times," said Ishikawa, who this week is competing in his 22nd PGA Tour event on U.S. soil.

"But since the Masters (in April) when I was able to finish 20th, it has started to become fun for me to play here."

Ishikawa, nicknamed the 'Bashful Prince' because of his unassuming demeanour, was reluctant to speculate on becoming the youngest winner of a World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

"It's a little too early to think about winning this whole thing as of now but I do feel that I was able to play at a pretty high level today," the world number 50 said through an interpreter after firing a flawless six-birdie 64 on Saturday.

"Actually I am a little bit surprised of how I performed out there. I feel that I am very calm when I'm playing out there."

Win or lose on Sunday, Japan will benefit richly from Ishikawa's performance this week as he has pledged to donate all of his earnings this year to the relief effort for victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in his country.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)