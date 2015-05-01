Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina, where Rory McIlroy won his second major title in record fashion, will host the 2021 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Friday.
It will mark the first time the season's final major returns to the Pete Dye-designed oceanfront layout since a then-23-year-old McIlroy cruised to victory by a record eight shots in 2012.
The Ocean Course is no stranger to major events, having also hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup and the World Cup in 1997 and 2003.
"Ever since The Ocean Course was introduced to the world, it has been a supreme test for the greatest players in golf," PGA of America president Derek Sprague said in a statement.
"From a down-to-the-last putt thriller of a Ryder Cup in 1991 to Rory McIlroy closing a record-setting performance in the 2012 PGA Championship, there has never been a shortage of thrills on The Ocean Course."
This year's PGA Championship will be played at Whistling Straights in Kohler, Wisconsin from Aug. 13-16.
Baltusrol in New Jersey (2016), Quail Hollow in North Carolina (2017), Bellerive in Missouri (2018), Bethpage Black in New York (2019) and TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (2020) have also been previously announced as hosts.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
