Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LOUISVILLE Kentucky American world number six Matt Kuchar withdrew from the PGA Championship due to back spasms shortly before his scheduled tee time in Thursday's opening round at Valhalla Golf Club.
Kuchar, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour who tied for fourth place in the Canadian Open two weeks ago, was replaced in the field by his compatriot John Huh.
Ranked 111th in the world, Huh makes his third consecutive appearance in the year's fourth and final major.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Justin Palmer)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.