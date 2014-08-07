Matt Kuchar tees off the 10th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Royal Montreal GC - Blue Course. Jul 25, 2014; Ile Bizard, Quebec, CAN; Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

LOUISVILLE Kentucky American world number six Matt Kuchar withdrew from the PGA Championship due to back spasms shortly before his scheduled tee time in Thursday's opening round at Valhalla Golf Club.

Kuchar, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour who tied for fourth place in the Canadian Open two weeks ago, was replaced in the field by his compatriot John Huh.

Ranked 111th in the world, Huh makes his third consecutive appearance in the year's fourth and final major.

