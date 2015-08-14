Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; David Lingmerth lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports / ReutersPicture Supplied by Action Images

KOHLER, Wisconsin Winning the Memorial in June gave David Lingmerth his first PGA Tour victory and cemented his belief that he could compete at the top level, sparking a run that continues at this week's PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old Swede has posted top-six finishes in his last two starts on the U.S. circuit and on Thursday he fired a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at a wind-buffeted Whistling Straits.

Lingmerth ended a challenging day for scoring on the links-style layout just one stroke behind leader Dustin Johnson, having recorded the best score in the more difficult afternoon wave when the winds gusted up to 28 mph (45 kph).

"Super tough course here this week and really windy conditions in the afternoon," U.S.-based Lingmerth told reporters after piling up six birdies, including five in his first seven holes, and a lone bogey.

"So I didn't really know what to expect but I got off to a flying start, was able to make some putts and give myself a lot of looks. The front nine was really good."

Lingmerth, who dropped his only shot of the day at the par-four sixth where he lipped out with a three-foot putt, said intense focus on each and every shot had been paramount.

"This afternoon, until about the last 30 minutes I played, was pretty darn tough," he said. "It was really windy, and the course is tough to begin with.

"You really got to pay attention to every shot you hit out there and with the wind it just makes it so much harder. So, you get tired out there. It's a lot of work."

Asked what had paved the way for his superb run in recent weeks, Lingmerth replied: "That win at Memorial kind of got me the confidence, I guess, and got me kick started.

"I put myself in the position to have some good chances to win some more tournaments after that and it's really good practice for tournaments like these. I'm hoping I can keep it up and be there on Sunday."

Lingmerth clinched the Memorial title by beating Englishman Justin Rose in a playoff.

In his last two PGA Tour starts, he finished third at the Quicken Loans National before tying for sixth at last week's elite WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

