Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Hunter Mahan has withdrawn from this week's World Golf Championship Bridgestone Invitational to spend more time with his newborn daughter Zoe, the golfer said in a statement on Monday.
Mahan was the 36-hole leader at last week's Canadian Open but withdrew from the tournament when his wife Kandi went into labour. Brandt Snedeker went on to win the event.
Mahan, 31, has two WGC victories among his five PGA Tour titles. He is expected to return at the year's final major, the PGA Championship from August 8-11.
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.