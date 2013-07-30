Hunter Mahan of the U.S. flips his club after missing his putt on the 12th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Hunter Mahan has withdrawn from this week's World Golf Championship Bridgestone Invitational to spend more time with his newborn daughter Zoe, the golfer said in a statement on Monday.

Mahan was the 36-hole leader at last week's Canadian Open but withdrew from the tournament when his wife Kandi went into labour. Brandt Snedeker went on to win the event.

Mahan, 31, has two WGC victories among his five PGA Tour titles. He is expected to return at the year's final major, the PGA Championship from August 8-11.

