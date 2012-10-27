Zidane warns Real to be wary of 'game of the year' for opponents
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR World number nine Jason Dufner hit first hole-in-one at a PGA Tour sanctioned event when he aced the 201-yard par three seventh hole during the third round of the CIMB Classic on Saturday.
The American's five-iron shot was the highlight of a seven-under-par round of 64 that catapulted him up the leaderboard on a nine-under 204 total at the $6.1 million event that is co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour and PGA of Malaysia.
"Yeah, had a pretty good number in there, hit a five-iron, was able to hit a nice shot, a little bit of luck and it went in the hole," Dufner, who has won twice on Tour this year, told Reuters.
"First one in competition, 15th, I think, in my life so nice to get one in competition."
Dufner is the second highest ranked player in the 48-man field this week behind only 14-times major winner Tiger Woods, who started his third round brightly to hold the lead on 14-under after eight holes of his round.
The crowds flocked to the Mines Golf Course in Kuala Lumpur to see Woods on his return to Malaysia for the first time in 13 years, with Dufner's shot of the day attracting little attention.
"Maybe about five or six people," Dufner said of the audience for his highlight reel shot.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004, the 333-run thrashing in the opening test also bringing the home side's 19-match unbeaten streak to a juddering halt on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG Darren Fichardt and Paul Waring were tied at the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open as a thunderstorm wiped out most of Saturday’s play and reduced the European Tour event to 54 holes.