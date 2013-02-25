Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
MARANA, Arizona Hunter Mahan came up agonisingly short in his bid to complete a successful title defence at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship on Sunday but felt he had become a better player than he was a year ago.
Until he went one-down to eventual winner Matt Kuchar at the par-four fourth in the final, Mahan had completed 169 consecutive holes without trailing in a run dating back to the opening round of last year's tournament.
"It's a pretty crazy stat," Mahan told reporters after losing the title match 2&1 to fellow American Kuchar on a bitterly cold, windy afternoon at Dove Mountain.
"It's been a great run. I've had some good luck along the way, no doubt, but played a lot of good golf.
"I have a good sense of this golf course. I feel like I can play it well. I have confidence every time I step on the tee. To beat some of the guys I've beat the last two years I think is impressive, and I'm very proud of that fact for sure."
Asked if he was a better player than when he clinched the 2012 Match Play title with a 2&1 victory over Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy in the final, Mahan replied: "Without a doubt.
"I feel like I have more control, more understanding of my game than I did back then, than last year. Through the (weather) conditions, I might have played slightly better this year.
"I just had a bad stretch there where Matt didn't help me at all. He just made a bunch of pars and played really solid golf."
COMMANDING WIN
Mahan began the day with a commanding 4&3 win against 2010 Match Play champion Ian Poulter, a mouth-watering semi-final that had been eagerly anticipated between two of the best matchplay exponents in the game.
"I played well all day, had a great match against Ian," said Mahan, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who had used a sharp short game to devastating effect against the Briton.
"It's easy to get up for Ian because he's so good in match play. He's such a competitor. Today I played really well, got up and down from a lot of tough spots, and my short game definitely carried me today.
"I just had a bad stretch against Matt on the front nine there that put me just a little bit too far behind."
Mahan piled up four consecutive bogeys from the par-three third as the wind gusted up to 30mph (48 kph) to go three-down to Kuchar. He was never able to fully recover, despite a run of four birdies in five holes after the turn.
"I gained some momentum on 10 and started playing a lot better after that, but it was just too little, too late," smiled Mahan.
"There wasn't a facet of the game that the wind wasn't going to affect you on. With the cold, it's just hard to keep your hands warm and keep a sense of feel.
"Kuch, I think he deserved to win because he did a better job in every facet than I did."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
West Ham United rejected bids from Chinese Super League clubs for striker Andy Carroll, manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed, saying the Premier League side have no plans to sell one of their "best players".