Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
Record winning margins at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, after American Scott Piercy beat Britain's Luke Donald 7&6 in the second round at Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
9&8 - Tiger Woods beat Stephen Ames (Canada), first round, 2006
8&7 - Ben Crane beat Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), second round, 2011; Tiger Woods beat Stewart Cink, final round, 2008; Stephen Ames (Canada) beat Robert Karlsson (Sweden), first round, 2007
8&6 - Mike Weir (Canada) beat Alvaro Quiros (Spain), first round, 2010
7&6 - Scott Piercy beat Luke Donald (Britain), second round, 2013; Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) beat Ben Crane, third round, 2011; Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat Noh Seung-yul (South Korea), first round, 2011; Ian Poulter (Britain) beat Sergio Garcia (Spain), semi-finals, 2010; Camilo Villegas (Colombia) beat Rod Pampling (Australia), first round, 2009; Davis Love III beat Lee Westwood (Britain), second round, 2005; Mark Hensby (Australia) beat Stephen Ames (Canada), first round, 2005; Tiger Woods beat Stephen Leaney (Australia), third round, 2003; Darren Clarke (Britain) beat Davis Love III, second round, 2003; Brad Faxon beat Kenny Perry, first round, 2002; Craig Stadler beat Craig Parry (Australia), second round, 2001; Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Mike Weir (Canada), second round, 2000
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.