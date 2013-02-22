Record winning margins at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, after American Scott Piercy beat Britain's Luke Donald 7&6 in the second round at Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

9&8 - Tiger Woods beat Stephen Ames (Canada), first round, 2006

8&7 - Ben Crane beat Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), second round, 2011; Tiger Woods beat Stewart Cink, final round, 2008; Stephen Ames (Canada) beat Robert Karlsson (Sweden), first round, 2007

8&6 - Mike Weir (Canada) beat Alvaro Quiros (Spain), first round, 2010

7&6 - Scott Piercy beat Luke Donald (Britain), second round, 2013; Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) beat Ben Crane, third round, 2011; Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat Noh Seung-yul (South Korea), first round, 2011; Ian Poulter (Britain) beat Sergio Garcia (Spain), semi-finals, 2010; Camilo Villegas (Colombia) beat Rod Pampling (Australia), first round, 2009; Davis Love III beat Lee Westwood (Britain), second round, 2005; Mark Hensby (Australia) beat Stephen Ames (Canada), first round, 2005; Tiger Woods beat Stephen Leaney (Australia), third round, 2003; Darren Clarke (Britain) beat Davis Love III, second round, 2003; Brad Faxon beat Kenny Perry, first round, 2002; Craig Stadler beat Craig Parry (Australia), second round, 2001; Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Mike Weir (Canada), second round, 2000

(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)