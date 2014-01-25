Jan 23, 2014; La Jolla, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson watches his second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17RW3

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open after the second round due to muscle pain in his back, the PGA said in a report on its website.

San Diego native Mickelson carded a one-over 73 on the South Course at Torrey Pines just outside his hometown to finish on two-under for the tournament, eight adrift of leader Jordan Spieth, but complained of discomfort for the second day in a row.

The left-hander's management company confirmed his decision in a statement late on Friday evening, the report said.

