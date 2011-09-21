ATLANTA Geoff Ogilvy will go into this week's Tour Championship with an extra bounce in his step after booking his place on the International team for the Presidents Cup in November.

The Australian has been passionate about the event, held every two years, since his first taste of it as a spectator at Royal Melbourne in 1998 when the Internationals triumphed by a commanding nine points.

He said he was "blown away" by the experience and had added incentive to make the team this year with the competition once again being staged at Royal Melbourne, near where he grew up.

"It's pretty special," Ogilvy told reporters at East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday while preparing for Thursday's opening round.

"I had just turned professional (in 1998) and I was blown away with the magnitude of the excitement. I just had never seen anything like that on a golf course.

"When you first go see a team event, you can't understand that it's just incredible, the atmosphere. I guess secretly I was hoping that it would happen in Australia again."

A seven-times winner on the PGA Tour, Ogilvy made his Presidents Cup debut at Royal Montreal in 2007 and also played two years later at Harding Park in San Francisco.

BLOWN AWAY

"When I played it, I was blown away at how big a deal it is ... how fun it is to spend a week with the team," the 34-year-old said. "Until you're inside that environment, it's hard to describe.

"That's why it's special. Obviously the golf is great, playing in front of an atmosphere like that, but it's the whole package is why it's a great thing to play."

The ninth Presidents Cup will be held from November 17-20 at Royal Melbourne where Ogilvy has fond memories of scaling the perimeter fence as a schoolboy to watch professional golf.

"A lot of times I would have a ticket but the gate was right around the other side of the property, so I would just jump the fence to get in because that was the easiest," he beamed.

"I wouldn't go to school. Mom and dad would go to work, and I would jump the fence because that was the quick way. I think my teachers didn't really know what was happening."

Ogilvy sealed his spot on the 12-man Cup team for November by finishing third at the BMW Championship on Sunday at Cog Hill where needed to place no worse than top 20.

That performance also qualified him for the elite field of 30 this week at East Lake in the fourth and final FedExCup playoff event of the PGA Tour season.

"Last week was obviously pretty good for me," Ogilvy smiled. "Sometimes you can have weeks in golf where you have to do something or you have to have a good finish and you often don't do that, so it's nice to have one where you do it."

Ogilvy is scheduled to tee off at 12:05 p.m. (1605 GMT) in Thursday's opening round in the company of Fijian Vijay Singh.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)