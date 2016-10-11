Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
American Dustin Johnson was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year on Tuesday after a sensational 2015-16 season in which he celebrated his breakthrough victory in a major championship.
The world number two landed the coveted honour after posting a career-best three wins, including his U.S. Open triumph at Oakmont Country Club in June.
Johnson, who also won the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and BMW Championship, claimed Player of the Year honours over Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson in a vote of his peers.
In 22 starts, the long-hitting Johnson had a tour-best 15 top-10 finishes with 21 made cuts.
Johnson, 32, also earned the earned the Arnold Palmer Award as the Tour's leading money winner ($9.4 million) and claimed the Byron Nelson Award for adjusted scoring average (69.172), the PGA Tour said in a statement
After several near-misses in recent years, Johnson finally clinched his first major title amid high drama as he was forced to negotiate the final seven holes under notice that he might be penalised for a rules infraction.
He also held top spot on the FedExCup points list going into the season-ending Tour Championship, where he narrowly missed out on the mind-boggling $10 million playoff bonus after struggling to a closing 73.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-