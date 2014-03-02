Overnight leader Rory McIlroy, Americans Ryan Palmer and Russell Henley and Scotland's Russell Knox took the Honda Classic into a sudden-death playoff at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Sunday.

The quartet finished the regulation 72 holes level at eight-under-par 272, Northern Irishman McIlroy closing with a four-over 74 at PGA National, Palmer carding a 69, Henley a 72 and Knox a 71.

