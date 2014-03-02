Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Overnight leader Rory McIlroy, Americans Ryan Palmer and Russell Henley and Scotland's Russell Knox took the Honda Classic into a sudden-death playoff at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Sunday.
The quartet finished the regulation 72 holes level at eight-under-par 272, Northern Irishman McIlroy closing with a four-over 74 at PGA National, Palmer carding a 69, Henley a 72 and Knox a 71.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).