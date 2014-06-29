Jun 29, 2014; Bethesda, MD, USA; Justin Rose chips onto the third green during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club - Blue Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Justin Rose parred the first extra hole to win the Quicken Loans National in Maryland on Sunday.

Rose tapped in from one foot to edge Shawn Stefani in a playoff after the American found a water hazard with his second shot at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

Rose and Stefani both carded 70s in the final round to finish regulation locked at four-under-par 280, one stroke ahead of Americans Charley Hoffman and Ben Martin.

It is the sixth PGA Tour victory for 33-year-old Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion.

Third round leader Patrick Reed shot 77 on the difficult course to finish four strokes behind, tied for 11th.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Greg Stutchbury)