PACIFIC PALISADES, California Americans Dustin Johnson and James Hahn and England's Paul Casey took the Northern Trust Open into a sudden-death playoff at a damp and cool Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The trio finished the 72 regulation holes on six-under-par 278, Johnson and Hahn each closing with a two-under 69 and Casey finishing bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey for a 68.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)