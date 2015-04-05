Apr 4, 2015; Humble, TX, USA; Johnson Wagner hits out of the sixteenth hole bunker during the third round of the Shell Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2015; Humble, TX, USA; J.B. Holmes tees off during the first round of the Shell Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 4, 2015; Humble, TX, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off during the third round of the Shell Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Americans Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes and Johnson Wagner are headed to a playoff after finishing in a three-way tie at the Houston Open in Texas.

They completed the regulation 72 holes locked at 16-under-par 272 at the Golf Club of Houston.

Spieth got up-and-down for par at the difficult final hole to shoot 70. Holmes carded a brilliant 64, while Wagner made a rare birdie at the last for a 69.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)