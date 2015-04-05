Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
Americans Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes and Johnson Wagner are headed to a playoff after finishing in a three-way tie at the Houston Open in Texas.
They completed the regulation 72 holes locked at 16-under-par 272 at the Golf Club of Houston.
Spieth got up-and-down for par at the difficult final hole to shoot 70. Holmes carded a brilliant 64, while Wagner made a rare birdie at the last for a 69.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.