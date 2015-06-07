David Lingmerth tees off at the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

DUBLIN (Reuters) – - Unheralded Swede David Lingmerth, ranked 212th in the world, and world number six Justin Rose were headed to a sudden death playoff at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village on Sunday.

Lingmerth shot a final round three-under-69 to finish 18 holes at 15-under-273 while Rose, who led by three overnight, made a clutch par after hitting a spectator in the head on the 18th for a 72 to join him on top.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion was looking to become the seventh man to win the Memorial multiple times, having claimed the first of his seven PGA Tour titles here in 2010.

Lingmerth was searching for his inaugural PGA Tour win.

