Jun 28, 2015; Cromwell, CT, USA; Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole in the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2015; Cromwell, CT, USA; Bubba Watson hold up the Travelers Championship trophy after defeating Paul Casey in two sudden death holes in the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Watson rallied to beat Paul Casey in a playoff for another win at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The two-time Masters champion Watson birdied the second playoff hole for his eighth career PGA Tour win and second win at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

His first-career PGA Tour win was at the 2010 Travelers.

"Casey played great,” the American said. “I hung on and that's what we have to do sometimes to win."

After Casey and Watson both made pars on the first playoff hole, the Briton made a mess of the second extra hole with a wayward tee shot and greenside bunker shot that flew over the green.

Watson, meanwhile, made his birdie putt from 10 feet.

Watson, who had trailed third-round leader Brian Harman by a shot, slipped into a tie for the lead after a bogey at the par-four 17th, but still managed a closing round 67. Casey enjoyed the best round of the day with a six-under 64.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Ian Ransom)