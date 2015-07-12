Jordan Spieth and Tom Gillis were headed for a playoff after they finished regulation at 20 under par at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Gillis, seeking his first PGA Tour win, finished the round with a seven-under 64.

Spieth, already winner of two majors this year, had a three-under 68.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)