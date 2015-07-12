Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
Jordan Spieth and Tom Gillis were headed for a playoff after they finished regulation at 20 under par at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday.
The 46-year-old Gillis, seeking his first PGA Tour win, finished the round with a seven-under 64.
Spieth, already winner of two majors this year, had a three-under 68.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.