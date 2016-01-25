Jan 24, 2016; La Quinta, CA, USA; David Lingmerth putts on the 12th hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at PGA West TPC Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 24, 2016; La Quinta, CA, USA; Jason Dufner hits out of a bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at PGA West TPC Stadium Course.

American Jason Dufner and Swede David Lingmerth took the CareerBuilder Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at PGA West's TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 25-under 263.

Dufner narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt at the last before carding a two-under 70 and Lingmerth, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's Memorial Tournament, carded 65.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)