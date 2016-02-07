Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
American Rickie Fowler and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.
Matsuyama finished birdie-birdie, knocking in a 17-foot putt at the last at the TPC Scottsdale, before Fowler forced the playoff by calmly sinking a 10-footer.
They finished at 14-under 270, two strokes clear of American Harris English.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.